President Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank calls on President Arif Alvi

President, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Jin Liqun said his bank is fully committed to socio-economic development of Pakistan. He said AIIB has decided to finance scores of development projects in line with the priorities of the government of Pakistan.

Read More: Industrial sectors should prepare for challenges of emerging technologies: President Alvi

President AIIB said the current visit would help them understand Pakistan’s socio-economic needs and the priorities of the government.

Commending AIIB’s for its commitment to finance development projects in the country, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that investment policy of Pakistan has been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment.

Read More: CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza calls on President Alvi

He also appreciated the AIIB’s funding of 100 million dollars for M-4 Gojra-Shorkot Motorway and 300 million dollars for Tarbela-V Hydropower Project.

Comments

comments