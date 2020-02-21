President Alvi urges banks to provide financial support to special persons

KARACHI: In a step to facilitate differently-abled people, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday urged the banks to assist special people through financial welfare programs and ensure two per cent quota for them in jobs, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of presidents of various banks at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in Karachi, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is committed to provide every possible facility to disabled persons.

On the occasion, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir briefed the president about various schemes and facilities being provided to special persons.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi had visited a food outlet in Karachi, run mostly by differently-abled people.

He was welcomed by them with the national anthem in their sign language.

President Alvi had spent some time with the differently-abled persons and appreciated their role as useful citizens in society.

At the eatery, the special persons dispense their duties in sign language from the kitchen to cash counter.

