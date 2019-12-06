President Alvi lauds British charity’s contribution for women empowerment

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appreciated the efforts of British Asian Trust for their support for women empowerment through skills development and job creation, ARY News reported.

Talking to the delegation of the UK trust led by its Chief Executive Richard Hawkes, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, Dr Alvi commended their support in addressing the women mental health and their contribution in awareness raising and making services accessible and affordable to all.

He highlighted the use of modern technologies to train community health workers and teachers in the recognition and management of mental health issues, read a statement issued by Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Speaking on the occasion, the president mentioned the important role to be played by the mosque to address the social issues which have been stigmatised like population growth, stunting and communicable diseases.

He stressed that there was a need to get rid of the ‘asylum’ mentality and show that with the right care an individual could be productive and live a good quality of life.

The UK delegation apprised the president about modalities through which they could raise the profile of mental health as an issue and work to reduce the stigma around it.

