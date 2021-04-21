President for implementing digitalization of parliament by 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the relevant stakeholders to implement the digitalization process of Parliament by January 2023.

Alvi made these remarks while chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament (PICEP), at Parliament House here today.

The ministry informed that PC-I of the project had been prepared which would be sent to the competent forum, after completing the necessary formalities, for allocation of funds for the financial year 2021-2022.

The President stressed the need to meet the timelines with regard to the implementation of the Cyber Efficient Parliament project. He advised all stakeholders to work in unison for early completion of this important project.

He lauded the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom for timely designing the PC-I of the Digital Parliament.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appreciated the initiative of the President and said that the project once fully implemented would manifold enhance the efficiency of the Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Senate, Mr. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly, Mr. Asad Qaiser, Minister for Information Technology & Telecom (MoIT&T), Mr. Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Secretary MoIT&T, Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Secretaries of Senate and National Assembly. Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom briefed the meeting about the implementation plan of Cyber Efficient Parliament.

