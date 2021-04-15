Opposition should sit with govt on electoral reforms: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the opposition to sit with the federal government on electoral reforms and also called for unity on the country’s foreign policy and steps to reduce inflation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, while exclusively talking to ARY News program ‘The Reporters’ today, said that vote-rigging allegations are common here in the country and every election has been challenged.

He added that each political party is making efforts for their own interests under the flag of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that he became part of the electoral reforms committee since 2013, however, there was a big difference in the general elections held in 2018 as compared to the 2013’s polls. He was of the view that the opposition should come to the electoral reforms if it thinks the process is flawed.

President Alvi also asked the opposition to support the federal government regarding his efforts to improve the election machine. He admitted that he took many things very easy before coming into power.

The president said that we have to put an end to the role of mafias that are present in each institution. The mafias are kept advancing in their moves until the incumbent government starts to seize their activities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is disappointed over the pace of trials in the corruption cases as it usually runs forever, without any verdict. The president said that PM Imran Khan is trying to reduce the inflation in the country.

Commenting over negotiations for ending national issues, President Alvi said that national dialogues are being held on a daily basis as the federal government has never closed the doors for it. He urged the opposition to sit with the federal government for finding a comprehensive way to formulate electoral reforms.

Regarding coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the economy, he said that the financial situation of the country is quite better despite having major impacts of the pandemic and he is still hopeful for its revival.

He was of the view that the national economy will further improve after reducing inflation.

To a question, he replied that Jahangir Tareen had clarified his stance for having no opposition with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

To another question, President Alvi responded that the federal government is willing to unite the national regarding Namoos-e-Risalat, the honour of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

