President emphasizes on introducing modern technology in audit process

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on introducing modern technology in the audit process to ensure transparency and further enhance efficiency.

He was talking to Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Highlighting the constitutional importance of the office of Auditor General of Pakistan, the President said that transparency had to be the priority of any government to ensure good governance.

The President was presented the Annual Audit Report for the financial year 2017-18 by Auditor General of Pakistan.

During the financial year 2017-18, an audit of over 13 trillion rupees was conducted and 127.279 billion rupees were recovered.

The Auditor General of Pakistan apprised the President about salient features of the Annual Report and said that every effort was being made to ensure efficiency and discipline in the organization to make Pakistan corruption-free. He also informed the President that the automation of the audit process is also underway.

A joint session of the parliament will be held on Thursday (tomorrow ) at 5 pm at the parliament house in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi will address the joint sitting, marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year.

Meanwhile, the session of the National Assembly will commence on Friday at 10 am.

