President Alvi hails Chinese support, defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan deeply valued China’s defense cooperation with Pakistan and support on issues of its national security, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to China’s Central Military Commission Vice-chairman General Xu Qiliang, who called on him in Islamabad today, President Alvi acknowledged Beijing’s support for Islamabad at multilateral forums, particularly at UNSC in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral steps in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary assured Pakistan of China’s continued support.

Read More: PM Imran, Chinese general discuss regional peace

Earlier in the day, China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qiliang had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interests, prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, regional peace, security and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Planning Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and other civil and military officials were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments