President declares Hakim Saeed ‘hero’, urges people to follow him

KARACHI: Paying rich tribute to Hakim Mohammed Saeed, a medical researcher, scholar and philanthropist, President Dr. Arif Alvi declared him ‘hero’ and urged the masses to follow his teachings.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, President Arif Alvi said that the services of Hakim Mohammed Saeed’s in medical field commendable and added that as a governor, he always traveled in economy class.

The president said that our new generation was our precious assets which could change the fate of the nation.

On the occasion, President Arif Alvi emphasized the students to fulfill their responsibilities towards national development after completing their education.

He said that under the dynamic and honest leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had become an attractive place for international investment and image of the country was improving.

The president said Pakistan was no longer seeking any aid or money, but only desires cooperation and investment. He underscored the Muslim countries to invest in science and technology to regain their past glory.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi, on January 20, had said that the world was on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution and the youth will be imparted training in various fields of artificial intelligence to take full benefit of this revolution.

He was addressing the students appearing in the entry test of the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing in Karachi. The president had said this initiative would soon be taken to other cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

