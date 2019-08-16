President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed that all high commissioners and ambassadors of Pakistan must highlight the Kashmir dispute and the Indian oppression in the occupied valley in their host countries.

He was talking to High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Ms Amna Baloch in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president reiterated that Pakistan will never condone the blatant human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

Given the high importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Malaysia, the president urged the High Commissioner-designate to make efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He emphasized that efforts should be made to enhance Pakistan’s exports through a special focus on value-added products. He directed the High Commissioner-designate to promote the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and urged Malaysian investors to fully utilize these opportunities.

