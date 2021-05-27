President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on UNGA president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred civil award Hilal-e-Pakistan upon United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir, ARY News reported.

A special investiture ceremony was held at the President House in Islamabad today (Thursday).

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon President UN General Assembly, Mr Volkan Bozkir, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/Yn2YIdzuiX — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 27, 2021

Earlier today, UNGA President Volkan Bozkir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

A wide range of issues were discussed during the meeting pertaining to regional and international peace and security, sustainable development and economic recovery efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting also exchanges views on key items on the UN agenda such as Palestine, Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process, and illicit financial flows from proceeds of crime, corruption and bribery.

The prime minister lauded the role of PGA in convening the special meeting of the General Assembly on Palestine, stressing that following the announcement of ceasefire steps should be taken to revive the peace process and ensure a just and lasting solution in line with relevant UN resolutions and two-state vision.

PM underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism with the UN playing a central role. He highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation, under the UN auspices, to address climate change and environmental degradation, as well as debt relief to support the developing countries’ economic recovery efforts and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals by the target date of 2030.

Mr Bozkir briefed the Prime Minister on the various initiatives undertaken during his Presidency of the UN General Assembly to address key international political and socio-economic issues.

Bozkir is on an official visit to Pakistan from 26 to 28 May 2021 on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Mr Bozkir – the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly – is a former diplomat and a senior politician.

He earlier visited Pakistan in August 2020 and also met the Prime Minister on that occasion.

Comments

comments