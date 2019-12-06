President House to be opened for general public on Dec 7

ISLAMABAD: The President House will be opened for the general public on Saturday, people may visit the presidency from 11am to 2:30pm but will not be allowed to carry bags and mobile phones.

Last year it was decided that the doors of the President House in the federal capital has opened for the general public.

The house now remains open for the general public from 9 am to 4 pm. Visitors can enter the Aiwan-e-Sadar by showing their National Identity Card at the entrance.

The entry to the Presidency is allowed from the National Assembly Gate.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had announced to open key state buildings for public use soon after coming into power.

The Governor House of all provinces have already been opened for the public in line with the government’s policy.

