ISLAMABAD: The President House remained open to general public from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday.

People from different segments of society visited the different sections of Aiwan-e-Sadr. They hailed the government’s decision to open the key state buildings for them.

Visitors were not allowed to carry along bags and mobile phones inside the presidency.

According to officials, visitors were allowed to enter the Aiwan-e-Sadar from the National Assembly gate after showing their National Identity Card at the entrance.

The doors of the President House in the federal capital were also opened for the general public for a day last year.

The incumbent government has opened key state-owned buildings, including the palatial Governor Houses of the provinces, to the public in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and pre-election promise.

Prime Minister Khan had announced to allow public access to these precious government assets soon after coming to power.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister House is also being turned into a state-of-the-art educational institute.

Last year in December, a ceremony marking transformation of the PM House into “Islamabad National University” was also held in Islamabad.

