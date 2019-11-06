President impressed by PAF’s professionalism, capabilities

President Arif Alvi said the country’s armed forces were capable and ready to face internal and external challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony after witnessing Pakistan Airforce’s (PAF) firepower demonstration in Sonmiani on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said the armed forces stood in complete synergy during the two-decade-long war on terrorism. “Our forces have also demonstrated their resolve and capability against any aggression.”

Strongly hailing the professionalism and capabilities of the PAF, the president said the air force has a proud history of defending the country’s aerial frontiers.

President Alvi was also appreciative of the PAF’s pursuit of modernization through indigenization.

He said Pakistan wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all the nations especially the neighbors. Alvi, however, said “we are not oblivious to safeguarding our national interests and sovereignty.”

Referring to besieged Kashmiris, President Arif Alvi said Pakistan will always stand by the people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Alvi urged the international community to bring an end to blatant human rights violations and curfew in the occupied valley and expedite the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

