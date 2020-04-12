President Alvi lauds NDMA’s role in fight against COVID-19

GILGIT: Lauding the role of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in fight against novel coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the institute was working on war footing to eliminate the pandemic from the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Gilgit, President Alvi said that NDMA provided 15,000 testing kits and other protective equipment to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) like other parts of the country. He assured that additional protective equipment will be provided to the region if need arises.

On the occasion, he urged the youth to come forward and play their part in serving the nation in this difficult time. The president asked the youth to join Corona Relief Tiger Force as the country needs them.

He appealed the people to observe precautionary measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic. President Alvi said, “Lockdown is yielding positive results in facing the challenge of COVID-19.”

Earlier on March 31, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had said that all the provinces, including Sindh, had been provided with coronavirus testing kits.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, General Afzal had said that Sindh government was given 20,000 testing kits, Balochistan 7,000 while Punjab 5,000 kits today.

He had said that seven machines in cooperation with National Institute of Health had been provided to various laboratories across the country.

