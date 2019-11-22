President lauds services rendered by outgoing CJCSC for country’s defence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The President lauded the services rendered by the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for defence of the country.

He said that General Zubair Mahmood Hayat is a true professional soldier and has been instrumental in increasing the efficiency and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

The President also wished him good health, success and happiness in his future life.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Lt General Nadeem Raza as new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza will replace General Zubair Hayat, who is going to retire on November 27.

General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

