President Alvi launches Project Am’aan, AI based criminal database

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has launched Pakistan’s indigenously developed artificial intelligence-driven database of criminals related to narcotics and money laundering named Am’aan.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad today, he said culture and religion can play a pivotal role to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

The President said the best way to control drugs is to stop the smuggling of narcotics. He commended the role of State Minister for Narcotics Control in checking the menace of drugs’ supply in Pakistan.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation against drug smugglers and peddlers cracked down on Awami National Party (ANP) member involved in running a drug racket along with his sons and nephews, among others, ARY News reported on September 11.

According to details, the party worker along with his sons and six others involved in pedaling drugs were apprehended earlier in the day by the ANF in a concerted operation.

A total of 128 kilograms of hashish and opium was being smuggled to Islamabad from Peshawar.

Sources privy to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) told that the drugs were concealed in three separate vehicles which were all taken into custody by law enforcement.

The crackdown was launched against drug peddlers after a secret tip-off was received by ANF of the transportation.

The operation took place near the M-1 toll plaza, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

ANP worker, Kamran Afridi along with his two sons, Kamran and Irfan have been taken under arrest, sources further revealed.

Nephews of the ANP worker, Johar and Faizan were also found involved and taken into custody by ANF forces.

