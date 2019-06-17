President Alvi underscores need to increase trade volume between Pakistan, Australia

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday underscored the need to further enhance trade volume between Pakistan and Australia.

Talking to the outgoing high commissioner of Australia Ms. Margaret Adamson, the president said Pakistan and Australia enjoyed friendly and cordial relation.

He underscored the need to further enhance Pakistan-Australia bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

While referring to long outstanding Kashmir issue, Dr Alvi called upon its early resolution for regional peace and economic prosperity of the region.

He also said that Pakistan fully supported peace efforts in Afghanistan and its rebuilding process. The president also welcomed the joint ventures by Australian companies in sectors like agriculture, engineering, energy, nano-bio-technology, paramedical, nursing and allied health.

Read More: Australia offers Pakistan technical support in water conservation

Earlier on June 3, Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Margaret Adamson along with the representatives of World Food Programme (WFP) had called on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad.

Talking to NDMA chairman, Adamson had offered technical knowledge and support in drought mitigation and water conservation in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Sindh.

She had expressed her desire to exchange knowledge and experiences and expand cooperation between the two countries for the long-term sustainable partnership in the areas of disaster risk mitigation.

Comments

comments