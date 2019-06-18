President Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz upon Chinese commander

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz upon General Han Weiguo Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China, in a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by his office, the president in a meeting after the ceremony congratulated General Han Weiguo and reiterated Pakistan strong resolve to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights in all fields.

He said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique all-weather and time-tested friendship and Pakistan considered China as its “Iron Brother”.

While highlighting Pakistan-China friendship, an important cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, the president stated that defence and economic relations between the two counties were vital for maintaining peace and stability in region.

He highlighted the importance of digital economy and cyber security in today’s world and underscored the need for close cooperation between the two brotherly countries to ward off challenges emerging in cyber space.

He also underlined the need to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

The president re-assured that Pakistan strongly adheres to the “One China Policy”.

General Han Weiguo, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China thanked the President upon awarding him the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military).

