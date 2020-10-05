President Alvi visits Kuwait, offers condolences over demise of Sheikh Sabah

KUWAIT CITY: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday visited Kuwait to offer condolences over the demise of former Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who breathed his last on 29th of September, ARY New reported.

During his meeting with the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President Alvi offered profound sympathies and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

The president conveyed that the Pakistani nation fully shared the sorrow and grief of their Kuwaiti brethren and stood by them in this difficult time.

He noted that the late Amir was a true and trusted friend of Pakistan and made invaluable contribution to the furtherance of brotherly relations between the two countries.

The late emir’s services to the Kuwaiti nation, his contribution to the Pakistan-Kuwait relationship, and his efforts for regional peace and stability will be long remembered, the president added.

The president also conveyed best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah upon assuming his responsibilities as the new Emir and expressed the confidence that Kuwait would continue to forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under his wise stewardship.

On the occasion, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed sincere gratitude to President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the people of Pakistan for their condolences and for sharing the sorrow and grief of the Kuwaiti people.

The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to further deepen the Pakistan-Kuwait relationship in all dimensions.

