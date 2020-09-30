President reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Afghan-led peace process

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the Afghan-led peace process.

This he stated while talking to Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Dr Arif Alvi emphasized there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically negotiated settlement was the only way forward, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Arif Alvi noted that Pakistan’s contribution to the peace process has been appreciated by the international community. He said the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations in Doha is a watershed.

The president reaffirmed that Pakistan will stand-by the decisions made by the Afghan nation with regard to the future of Afghanistan.

Dr Alvi also underlined the need for remaining vigilant against the spoilers, who do not wish to see the return of peace in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the region, to realize their economic potential.

He said Pakistan had opened border crossing-points to facilitate Afghan transit trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The two countries should work together to enhance trade, transit and people-to-people exchanges.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has completed a number of development projects in Afghanistan, including hospitals, schools, hostels and road networks. He said Pakistan would be willing to extend more opportunities for Afghan students in higher education.

