President Alvi, PM Imran felicitate Qatar on its national day

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of the National Day of the state of Qatar, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their heartiest felicitations to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khaleefa Al-Thani, respectively, ARY News reported.

In their messages, the President and the Prime Minister have expressed their desire to further strengthen the brotherly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial and fraternal ties based on shared faith, culture and heritage.

Earlier on December 1, Pakistan and Qatar had agreed to expedite progress on key agreements besides enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari had met Qatari deputy prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim, where they exchanged views on the progress of important agreements between both countries.

The state minister had also held meetings with Qatari foreign minister, officials from the chamber of commerce and development fund. They had held consultation over exchange of labour-power and promotion of tourism.

