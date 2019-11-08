President, PM felicitate Sheikh Khalifa on re-election as UAE president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his re-election as president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In their congratulatory messages, according to the Foreign Office, the president and the prime minister lauded the visionary leadership of Sheikh Khalifa and his invaluable contribution to the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

They also expressed the resolve to further fortify the fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE and to take this vital partnership to a new level.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Supreme Council re-elected Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE for a fourth five-year term.

The Council expressed its deep confidence in the wise leadership of the President, the Council statement said, praying that he would continue to lead the UAE to strengthen the pillars of the Union and its prosperity and fulfil the aspirations of its honourable people, according to a report.

Shaikh Khalifa was first elected President on November 3, 2004 following the death of his father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

