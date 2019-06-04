President Alvi, PM Imran felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

In his Eid message, President Dr Arif Alvi urged upon the nation to adopt fraternity and compassion in their ranks and work for the progress and prosperity of the country by rising above personal, regional and sectarian biases.

Felicitating the entire Muslim Ummah and the Pakistani nation on Eidul Fitr, the president said that the festival carried the essence of Islamic values and traditions and also symbolizes the religious ethos.

He said, “Eid is also a day of completion of the month-long training which Muslims undergo during the blessed month of Ramazan.”

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to guide everyone to follow the true teachings of Islam and make the motherland a citadel of peace and prosperity.

One can enjoy real festivities of Eid by sharing pleasures with the poor: PM Imran

In his message to the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that one could enjoy the real festivities of Eid by showing compassion and share pleasures with the needy and poor people.

He said, “The objectives of Eidul Fitr is to promote unity, brotherhood, sacrifice and generosity among the Muslims.”

The prime minister extended greetings to the nation and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with such a festive day.

PM Imran said the people could only share joys of Eid with others if they abide by the golden principles of Islam and promote generosity by doing away with negative behaviours including jealousy, greed and hatred.

He said the government has embarked upon the journey to put country on track of progress and prosperity.

The State of Madina had become a model in the human history that had won laurels for contributing to the human welfare, the prime minister said and added that the incumbent government would continue to playing its responsible role for developing Pakistan into a real welfare state.

PM Imran also prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and prosperity for what every Pakistani was yearning.

