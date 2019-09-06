President lauds principled position of Iraq on occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that Iraq will provide consistent support to Pakistan at all international fora for its bid to amicably resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Iraq Dr. Ali Yasin Al-Rahmani, who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The President appreciated the principled position of Iraq on the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy close and cordial fraternal relations based on the solid foundations of shared faith, and cultural and historical affinities.

Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq, Alvi said.

He underscored that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and vehemently opposed atrocities and destruction carried out by the terrorist organizations like Daesh and its militants in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Media Service reported that the Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions in the occupied territory to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of the territory and taking out Muharram processions, today.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the territory continue to restrict millions of people to their houses since August 5, when Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked special status of occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments