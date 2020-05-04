President Alvi promulgates Companies Ordinance 2020

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate investors and startups in the country, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday promulgated the Companies (amendment) Ordinance 2020, ARY News reported.

Under the new law, the conditions pertaining to submission of subscription money within 30 days and filing of auditor certificate have been abolished to facilitate small companies.

The commission’s powers have been increased through the new act and now a registered company may hold extraordinary general meeting at a short notice with the approval of the commission. Whereas, the valuation mechanism of private limited company has been amended in the new act.

These amendments were proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to help promoting startups and attract local and international innovators.

