President Alvi reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region to cope with multiple challenges including those of poverty and ignorance.

He was speaking at a ceremony after taking oath as the Chief Scout in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The president regretted that conflict and problems are being imposed on Pakistan from the Indian side. He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan made his utmost efforts to talk peace with India in order to avoid any conflict. He, however, said the other side was also required to reciprocate to our peace gestures, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan only wants to move forward on the path of progress and development as per the vision of its founding fathers.

Alluding to the importance of scouts in society, the president stressed that they constructively play their role to bring improvement in different sectors including promotion of education and better hygiene.

President Alvi said the incumbent government is striving to bring reforms in the education sector and bring out of school children to the educational institutions. He said the scouts should support the government’s initiative especially in the rural areas.

Referring to the issue of global warming, the President said the scouts should actively participate in the plantation campaigns to deal with this issue.

Arif Alvi said that the Scouts should be trained in the first aid so that they could positively contribute to the society during difficult times.

