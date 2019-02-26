We know how to defend our motherland from any misadventure: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistanis know well to defend motherland from any type of misadventure by neighbouring India, ARY News reported.



President Alvi made the statement while addressing participants of ‘Media and Conflict’ in federal capital hours after Indian claim of an airstrike inside Pakistani territory.

“We have no bad intention against any other country but we know to defend our motherland from any kind of misadventure,” said the president.

The president said that country’s valiant armed forces successfully defeated the scourge of terrorism in befitting manner and can respond to any external threat.

The statement came forth after intrusion of Indian aircraft at the Line of Control (LoC) near Muzaffarabad sector in the wee hours of Tuesday, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Later, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said the Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the PAF’s prompt response compelled the Indian aircrafts to go back.

A special meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically rejected Indian claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. A declaration released after the committee’s meeting stated that Pakistan will decide about time and place to respond to Indian aggression while the issue of India’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC) at all international forums.

