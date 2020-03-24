President Aliv urges Ulema to create awareness among masses about coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for adopting precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the religious scholars to play role in creating awareness among the masses about the fatal virus, ARY News reported.

Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir NoorulHaq Qadri, who called on him in Islamabad, President Aliv said that Ulema can play vital role in convincing people to adopt the precautionary measures.

He maintained that precaution is the only panacea to cope with this deadly disease. The president urged the people to practice social distancing and hygiene to stay safe.

Meanwhile, Pir NoorulHaq Qadri, in a video message, urged the people to stay inside their homes and follow the safety instructions issued by the government.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri’s important message regarding #COVID19Pakistan #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/lciJABujYM — Pir Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri (Official) (@MORAisbOfficial) March 24, 2020

He strongly advised the people to stay off the streets to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Earlier on March 15, amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country, President Dr Arif Alvi had urged the masses to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus.

In a video he shared on Twitter, President Alvi had said that people must wash their hands frequently with soap.

He had advised people to keep proper distance from infected people and use mask when they sneeze or cough.

