President urges India to allow independent observers, media to visit occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday urged India to allow independent observers and media to visit occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, the president said, “Detention & refusal of entry even to Indian multiparty delegation of opp leaders including Rahul Gandhi into Indian Occupied J&K who had to return from Srinagar airport highlights the volatility of the situation.”

Detention & refusal of entry even to Indian multiparty delegation of opp leaders including Rahul Gandhi into Indian Occupied J&K who had to return from Srinagar airport highlights volatility of the situation.Pakistan demands that India allow international observers & media in IOK https://t.co/RsEnVJGkBJ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 25, 2019

Yesterday, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and eleven other opposition leaders were sent back to Delhi after they landed at Srinagar airport.

Read more: Rahul’s detention at Srinagar airport exposed fascist face of India: FM Qureshi

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were the other senior Congress leaders other than Rahul Gandhi who flew to occupied Kashmir.

Mr Azad was twice stopped at Srinagar airport, most recently on Tuesday, and was “forcibly” sent back to Delhi both times.

Comments

comments