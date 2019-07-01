President urges mountaineers to promote environment-friendly tourism

HUNZA: President Arif Alvi on Monday urged the mountaineers to practice and promote the environment-friendly tourism in the high altitude areas, ARY News reported.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the second edition of Tour de Khunjrab 2019 – an international cycle race here, the president appreciated the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan for launching the campaign to make Hunza a plastic-free district.

Furthermore, he said the campaign of a plastic-free city would help promote the environment-friendly initiatives in the country.

The president advised the tourists to respect and show regard to the law of the land and help the local community in preserving the natural beauty of the area.

Commenting over the promoting tourism sector in Pakistan he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had always taken a keen interest in the promotion of unexplored tourist destinations across the country.

This event was organised by the GB Government in collaboration with the Pakistan Cycling Federation that was participated by the local and foreign cyclists.

GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, politicians and senior government officials also attended the concluding ceremony.

