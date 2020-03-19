President Alvi urges Ulema to help govt fight coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for joint efforts against the novel coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the Ulema to support the government in dealing with the pandemic, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with Wifaq Ul Madaris Al-Shia Vice President Allama Qazi Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi, President Alvi urged the religious scholars to play a pro-active role in enhancing awareness about prevention from the virus.

The president said,” We should set aside all our political, religious, and sectarian differences and serve the affectees with national spirit”

He urged the Ulema to use their vast human resources to take care of the people infected with the coronavirus.

On the occasion, Allama Qazi Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi said that the Ulema stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid had confirmed that 45 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing a press conference, had announced that overall tally of cases in Punjab had climbed to 78 after 45 more tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan on Thursday had also reported 22 more coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally of such patients t0 377. According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, all patients being placed in isolation centre.

