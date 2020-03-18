President stresses formation of volunteer force to fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed need to form a volunteer force in Pakistan like China to fight coronavirus besides calling the nationals to show unity in a difficult time, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in a video message, said China was facing isolation and extreme criticism from West after the spread of coronavirus. He added that the Chinese leadership has appreciated Pakistan to exhibit full confidence over Beijing authorities for not bringing back their students.

He admitted that the Pakistani students, who had shown concerns over not being repatriated from China, studying in 15 different universities in the virus-hit country have now changed their opinion after being looked after by Chinese authorities in a better way.

Those students put in isolation over suspicion of the virus have not only praised the Chinese government but also appreciated the two staff members from Pakistan Embassy to join them in the quarantine zone, he added.

“I have thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping over taking good care of them [Pakistani students in Wuhan/Hubei].”

He said the Chinese nation exhibited great resilience and unity against COVID-19 pandemic and Pakistan should also learn from their experience to combat the disease.

The president said he had held hours-long discussions with the Chinese leadership over effective measures adopted by Beijing to contain COVID-19 during his two-day visit.

Given the depth & breadth of Pakistan-China ties & the finest traditions of both countries to always stand by each other particularly in challenging times, President Dr. Arif Alvi’s first visit to Beijing was a singular expression of Pakistan’s solidarity with its “iron brother.” pic.twitter.com/NunGwgsC8a — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 17, 2020

He detailed that China has fought coronavirus pandemic on national-level and formed a force of volunteers which is also needed to be prepared in Pakistan.

Alvi emphasised nationals to get united to face the challenge instead of being panicked and asked clerics to preach people to make them aware regarding COVID-19. The president also asked media houses to play a role in spreading awareness regarding the disease. He said that the nationals must adopt prevention measures spread by the health experts.

He said that any person suffering from fever should immediately use a mask, while other people should make it habit to wash their hands with soap every one hour, and cover their mouth during coughing.

In his Twitter message, Dr Alvi said, “I have talked to soap manufacturers to ensure supplies, that their production is increased and that price should be reduced, as soap is much more effective than hand sanitizers in killing the virus. Reminder to all of us: -DO washing hands every hour and -DON’T touch your face.”

I have talked to soap manufacturers to ensure supplies, that their production is increased and that price should be reduced, as soap is much more effective than hand sanitizers in killing the virus. Reminder to all of us:

-DO washing hands every hour and -DON’T touch your face — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 18, 2020

Moreover, all the members of the Pakistani delegation, including President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who were tested for novel coronavirus in China have negative results.

In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Chinese embassy said that following the instructions of their government all the 18 members of the Pakistani official delegating, including crew members, who visited China from 16 to 17 March had received COVID-19 tests in both throat swab and blood test forms in China for two times and the results of all the tests of every member are negative.

