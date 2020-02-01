Preventive steps taken against coronavirus at all ports: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: In a step to stop possible transmission of deadly novel coronavirus to Pakistan, adequate precautionary measures have been taken at ports across the country, said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Ali Zaidi said that the crew members of the ships coming from foreign countries were directed to stay at their vessel.

He said that the crew members have to pass through a complete screening process for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, as part of health safety measures to stop possible transmission of the deadly coronavirus to Pakistan, the Ministry of Health had instructed flyers to submit a health declaration form upon arrival at the country’s airports.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, every passenger will have to fill out the form, which will contain their brief travel history and contact details.

He had said crew members will provide forms to passengers to fill out and then, hand the same over to health officials upon landing at airport lounges. Upon failure, they will be denied entry into the country, he had warned.

Health officials had already started screening passengers at four airports of the country in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

