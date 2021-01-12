Prices of numerous daily use products increase in utlity stores

ISLAMABAD: Utility stores across Pakistan have on Tuesday hiked prices of various essential and daily use products via notification released with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

Cooking and vegetable oil, powdered milk, spices, and condiments are amongst the kitchen items to have seen price surge while toothpaste, soap, hand-wash, and baby diapers were swelled as well.

The notification has been released already which saw an Rs22- to Rs25 jump in prices of cooking oil, while a 1.4-kilogram powder milk pack has been made Rs97 costlier.

Separately, an 800-ml bottle of sherbet is now Rs31 more expensive in the utility stores while various spices and condiments have seen an increase of Rs5- to 15 according to new price list acquired by ARY News.

Toiletries and baby diapers saw a visible price hike as well with 250-ml handwash bottle is now Rs15 more expensive and cleaners Rs29 more. On the other hand, the diapers packet has been made Rs60 pricier.

Pertinent to note that just yesterday, in a bid to ensure the provision of basic food items at affordable prices across Pakistan, finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh asked the provincial governments to continue the momentum of strict price monitoring.

Hafeez Sheikh said this was chairing a meeting of the national price monitoring committee in Islamabad today.

The committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar, eggs and edible oil. Secretary Finance briefed NPMC that prices of wheat and eggs have registered downward trend due to coordinated and consolidated efforts of the Provincial governments.

