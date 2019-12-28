Gold prices continue to go sky high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan saw another sizeable appreciation on the tola with a 450 rupee increase in its price, jewelers association revealed on Saturday.

The current price of gold per tola stands at 87700 rupees.

The price of gold per 10 grams also saw an increase of Rs 387 bumping its price up to 75188 Pakistani rupees.

International markets also saw an appreciation in the price of gold on the weekend with an increase of 1.50 dollars.

The current price of gold in international markets per ounce stands at 1511.50 US dollars as markets closed.

Earlier on December 24, Gold prices in the country have been on the climb with the price of gold per tola increased by Rs 500, according to all Pakistan jewelers association.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 74,503 against the last closing of Rs 74,074.

