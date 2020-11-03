Prices of naan, roti fixed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Naanbai Association in Sukkur on Tuesday ended their ongoing strike after holding successful talks with the district administration of Sukkur, ARY News reported.

The naanbais were on strike seeking an increase in the price of naan amid increase in the price of wheat and flour.

The negotiations were held at the DC Office Sukkur. The naanbais announced to end their strike after DC Sukkur Rana Adeel fixed rate of 150gram weight naan at Rs.14.

Read more: ECC approves import of 180,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia

He announced that naan will be sold out across Sukkur from tomorrow at the new rate and action would be taken against those selling naan at the lesser weight.

Earlier this week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had turned down the proposed minimum support price of wheat by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research at Rs1,745 per 40kg and approved it at Rs1600 per 40 kg for wheat crop 2020-21.

