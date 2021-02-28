Prices of petroleum products likely to go up today

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to hike prices of petroleum products on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for the month of March.

The authority has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division proposing an increase in the price of petrol by Rs20.7 and an increase of Rs19.61 in the price of diesel.

This hike was proposed on the basis of Rs30 per litre levy on petroleum products. The current levy on per litre of petrol is Rs17.97 and Rs18.36 on per litre of diesel.

The sources said the final decision on the increase in the prices of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

