ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has Monday released the monthly inflation numbers for the outgoing February noting a 1.8 per cent jump in consumer price index based on Month-on-Month comparison, ARY News reported.

For the Year-on-Year table, the statistics board said a total of 8.7 pc inflation was recorded in Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of Feb this year when compared with the same month last year.

The monthly report recorded the inflation of the current fiscal year until Feb which stood at 8.25 pc.

According to the published data, the price of poultry jumped 37 pc in the month, while cooking oil recorded an 11.9 price surge.

The fruits jumped 9 pc, while pulses also grew by at least 3.28 in the preceding month.

In the report, the prices of tomatoes recorded the highest jump with 58 pc, while potatoes also grew 12 pc.

Separately the condiments also booked a hike by 5.5 pc and prices of dozen eggs reported 10 pc escalation.

Furthermore, the PBS data laid on record an increase of 29 pc in the prices of power units as well.

READ: Weekly inflation numbers record 2.4pc increase in essential items

Earlier last week, PBS had released the weekly inflation statistics noting a 2.41 pc increase in Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) which collectively computes the weekly change in prices of essential item basket.

SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country, says PBS.

According to the report, 25 amongst the essential items in the SPI basket recorded a jump in their prices, while 21 remained unchanged.

