Govt, private schools resume primary classes across Sindh

KARACHI: The government and private schools on Monday have resumed primary classes across Sindh, after a considerable decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The schools have been directed to resume primary classes (Grade V and lower) with strict adherence to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus in Karach, last week, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting had also decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks and indoor gyms from June 28.

It was briefed during the meeting that the Covid positivity ratio had gone down to 3.9 percent in the province and there is a persistent decline in COVID-19 cases.

“We have a positivity ratio of 8.08 percent in Karachi, and 4.3 percent in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said adding that districts East and South of the metropolis are still reporting a higher number of cases.

On June 15, on-campus classes of 6th to 8th resumed across Sindh.

The announcement to reopen in-person classes was made by Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani.

Ghani had said the classes would run with 50 percent attendance under the SOPs.

It is to be noted that the educational institutions remained closed for months due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 third wave.

