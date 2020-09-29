Primary schools to reopen in Balochistan from tomorrow

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to reopen all the primary schools after a nearly five-months hiatus on September 30, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the educational activities will be resumed in all the primary schools across the province. He said that the provincial government has decided to resume primary classes in the third phase.

تعلیمی ادارے کھولنے کےسلسلے کےتیسرے مرحلے کاآغاز۔

کل بلوچستان میں تمام #پرائمری اسکولزکھول دیئےجائینگے۔

12218پرائمری #اسکولز میں کل سےتدریس کا آغازہوجائیگا۔

ماسکز و سینی ٹائزرز فراہم کررہےہیں،#SOPs پر سختی سے عملدرآمد کیا جائیگا،عملدرآمد نہ کرنے والےسٹاف کیخلاف کارروائی کیجائیگی — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) September 29, 2020

As part of preventive measures, the provincial government was providing masks and sanitizers to the educational institutions, he added.

The spokesperson directed the schools’ administration to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He further said that the health teams would conduct random COVID-19 testing at the schools.

Earlier on September 23, Secondary schools in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had reopened as students from classes six to eight returned to their schools after nearly six months.

According to SOPs issued by the government, masks had been made mandatory for all teachers and students, while educational institutions were required to ensure the availability of sensitizers at their entrances.

