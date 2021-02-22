PM briefed on federally-funded development works’ status across Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The federal planning minister Asad Umar has Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he briefed the premier on the follow-ups on all federally managed development works underway across Sindh, ARY News reported.

Separately, the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met the PM as well wherein the two deliberated over parliamentary affairs being conducted in the sessions.

Noting that the parliament is the custodian of people’s hopes in their lawmakers, PM Khan reportedly told the NA Speaker the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf believed in empowering them.

READ: PM directs to speed up work on uplift projects in tribal districts

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khan directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on development projects in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar today, PM Imran Khan said that the development of the tribal district was among the top priorities of the government.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people for the country, the prime minister directed the provincial government to focus on the development and progress of the area.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Peshawar to review preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate elections besides meeting members of the PTI parliamentary group in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

