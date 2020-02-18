ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan took notice of the incident involving the son-in-law of a member provincial assembly who had physically assaulted a citizen for reporting against him on the citizen’s portal application, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s office took note of the development after it was first highlighted by ARY News.

The PMO has reportedly contacted the focal person of Punjab’s Inspector General (IG) seeking a report on the matter.

Directives have been issued to arrest the perpetrator(s) within 24 hours.

The prime minister’s office in a statement has assured justice to the afflicted man who was subjected to the beat down at the hands of the MPA’s son-in-law.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sialkot has also been ordered to carry on the needful task and ensure that the assailants are apprehended.

Earlier on February 6, In line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Citizen Portal introduced a new category to tackle complaints about corruption in government offices.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizen portal has introduced a new category to lodge complaints about financial corruption, irregularities, abuse of powers and incompetency.

The PM Office said that the initiative has been taken to discourage corruption, fraud and abuse of powers by the government officials.

