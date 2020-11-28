I’m all for media freedom in society: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview on Saturday that he is all for freedom of media as he has been on media for the past 40 years, ARY News reported.

Criticism is an essential part of society and there has to be freedom in place for it, he said in an exclusive interview today to a private news channel.

The PM however said that what some segments of the media label as U-turns, are just parts of my strategy. He said some of the criticism on him is replete with malicious intent and those who perpetrate it are exposed on their own.

The reason behind my change in the strategy is to materialize a win, he said, adding that even in the times of cricket, he had to tolerate people criticizing his decisions.

The Prime Minister said his only vision is to transform Pakistan into a welfare state and it is towards this goal that he has been struggling.

On the foreign front, he said that his government owns the foreign policy and underscored that Pakistan will not be a party to any controversy between any of the Islamic countries.

Furthermore, the PM said he feels no pressure from any institution while discharging his roles as a prime minister and that he was under no obligation to appoint Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa as CPEC authority head but that his experience convinced him to instate him.

PM Khan said nobody had asked him for this appointment and added that Lt Gen Bajwa had set up the entire system of ISPR.

