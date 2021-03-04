Senator Gilani responds to PM’s remarks in national address

LAHORE: The newly elected senator from the National Assembly, in the Senate poll upset Wednesday, Yousaf Raza Gilani responded to the Prime Minister’s address earlier today saying the premier only called his own legislators for taking bribes and selling loyalties, ARY News reported.

It was the prime minister himself who opened the treasure chests to buy votes so he can make establish Hafeez Shaikh as a senator, said Gilani. He added before Imran Khan could raise a finger on him, he should look inwards first.

He has himself admitted the fissures within his own party lines with the claims of taking confidence vote from the parliament, said Gilani, rhetorically asking whether it actually doesn’t matter to PM Khan if he loses the premiership.

Why then is he seeking a confidence vote to salvage his rule, the Senator said today.

READ: President summons NA session for PM Imran’s vote of confidence

Earlier today, soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to seek a vote of confidence from the NA, President Arif Alvi summoned the session of the lower house on Saturday, according to a notification issued by the NA secretariat.

The session has been summoned session for purpose of requiring the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

