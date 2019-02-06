KARACHI: Zulfikar Wassan, the key suspect in Rimsha Wassan murder case, has confessed to killing the teenage girl whose killing triggered an outpouring of condemnation countrywide, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khairpur Umar Tufail, Wassan murdered Rimsha in the name of ‘honour’. The police discovered that Wassan had also killed a man named Javed Jaskani and girl Babra Wassan in 2012.

He also murdered clerk of Shah Abdul Latif University Amir Tumrani some years ago, said the SSP.

During the general elections of 2013, Zulfikar Wassan had killed Abdul Wahab Morejo. The police said Morejo was deployed at a polling camp when a rocket was fired at a rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional in Khairpur five years ago, thus killing the latter. The rally was passing by the camp.

Zulfikar Wassan is facing charges of six murders and 22 cases of snatchings and vandalism, the SSP said.

Earlier in the day, the police had arrested Zulfikar Wassan from village Nawab Wassan in Khairpur.

Wassan, along with his accomplices, stormed inside a house in Khairpur and kidnapped 13-year-old girl Rimsha a few days ago. Her mother informed journalists that she had approached the local political leaders and police but failed to get justice.

Police on Tuesday had also arrested a cook of special assistant to chief minister Sindh, Nawab Wassan, over his alleged links with the key suspect in the murder of Rimsha.

