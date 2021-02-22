Prince Charles took the risk to visit his ailing father at a London hospital over the weekend, raising questions about the severity of the Duke of Edinburgh’s health, reported The Telegraph.

Prince Charles visited the private King Edward VII’s Hospital on Sunday and stayed at the hospital for about half an hour – the hospital’s website details that visits are only allowed under ‘exceptional circumstances’ due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Prince Philip was taken to the hospital earlier on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after his doctor advised it as a precautionary measure’, according to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s husband is expected to stay in the hospital for another week.

Despite concerns, the Duke’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID since he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine along with the Queen earlier in January.

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip has been residing at the Windsor Castle with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth during the lockdown in the UK. According to reports, the royal household has been fervently involved in planning a 100th birthday celebration for him in June – if lockdown restrictions permit.

