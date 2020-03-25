LONDON: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, his household said.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Read More: Angela Merkel quarantined after meeting doctor tested positive for coronavirus

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House said. The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Read More: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

The British government said yesterday that it will open a 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition centre as part of its plans to treat COVID-19 cases.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered the country into lockdown to tackle the spread of the outbreak, which has seen 422 deaths and 8,077 cases in Britain.

Read More: US Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news conference the temporary hospital, to be known as the NHS Nightingale Hospital, would open at the ExCeL centre in east London with two wards each with a capacity for 2,000 people.

Comments

comments