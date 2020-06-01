It has been revealed that Prince Harry had a secret Facebook account under the name Spike Wells.

Harry has never been the one to follow rules strictly including the royal social media rules.

According to the Mirror, he created a Facebook account under the name Spike Wells back when he was dating Chelsy Davy. The account’s name is a reference to Harry’s onetime nickname Spike.

The now-deleted account was active from 2008 to 2012 and had over 400 friends “including some of the UK’s wealthiest and most glamorous socialites.”

It featured photos of Prince Harry and his then girlfriend, Davy.

The royals are not allowed to have personal social media accounts. Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice are exceptions because they aren’t “working royals.”

The family only officially uses three social media accounts @TheRoyalFamily (for all working members of the royal family), @ClarenceHouse (for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall), and @KensingtonRoyal (for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex).

