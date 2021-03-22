Prince Harry remembers losing Diana in moving letter for kids

Prince Harry has opened up about the harrowing ordeal of losing his mother Princess Diana at the tender age of 12 in 1997, reported E! News.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now a father to one-year-old Archie with wife Meghan Markle, stepped up to write the foreword for a charitable, children’s bereavement book titled Hospital By The Hill. The book is specifically aimed at kids who have lost someone close to COVID.

For the foreword, Prince Harry chose to reflect on losing his mother in a heartfelt letter for kids reading the book, sharing that Princess Diana’s death “left a huge hole inside of me.”

“At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support,” he wrote.

He explained how everyone copes with loss in different ways, and that he was told, “When a parent goes to heaven, their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true.”

“You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you—you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel,” he added, reassuring kids of better times ahead.

The 36-year-old Prince added that he hopes his story might comfort the kids knowing that they’re not alone and that he wishes he could hug them.

“Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring, and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.”

The book is set to release on March 23 in time for the National Day of Reflection in the UK.

