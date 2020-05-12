Prince Harry makes a surprise appearance on a TV show

Prince Harry surprised fans by making a virtual appearance on a show to chat with family members of WWII survivors.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on BBC’s ‘The One Show’on Monday to commemorate the bravery of veterans and how they overcame life-changing injuries.

The 35-year-old tuned in the show to mark the historic 75th VE Day on Friday from his home in Los Angeles, where he is isolating along with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, who turned one last week.

As the nation was celebrating #VEDay, the Duke of Sussex took part in a special film to commemorate the bravery of veterans in various conflicts.#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/BqbLnNjaOu — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 11, 2020

Harry said on the show “It’s on days like this where its so important to remember the Guinea Pig Club and look forward to everything that the CASEVAC Club will achieve as well.”

He added: “It’s incredibly impressive and at the same time so incredibly uplifting.”

The Guinea Pig Club was founded by RAF Second World War veterans in 1941.

